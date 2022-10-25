Disney Plus could remove key features from its ad-supported plan

If you’ve been thinking of switching to or signing up for the first time for the upcoming ad-supported Disney Plus plan, you might be missing a key feature.

As reported by XDA, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser took to Twitter to post code that he uncovered that indicates some sharing features may be omitted from customers who subscribe to the upcoming ad-supported plan.

Moser says that the code he found says that “Groupwatch and SharePlay unavailable for accounts on the ads tier.”

Disney+ Basic (ad-supported tier) tidbit: "Groupwatch and Shareplay unavailable for accounts on the ads tier.” pic.twitter.com/KuTeJiCEtn — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 24, 2022

SharePlay is Apple’s feature which it launched during the pandemic that allows users to share music and videos with each other in real-time. It allows multiple people to tune in through FaceTime and be perfectly in sync with their favorite music, television shows, and movies for apps that support the feature.

SharePlay is only for the rich

However, with Disney’s ad-supported plan, it appears that those users will not have access to the feature. The company hasn’t said why that is the case, but it is likely due to the fact that a SharePlay experience wouldn’t work if one user had the ad-supported plan while the other didn’t.

Disney could certainly figure out a technical solution in the future but, for now, it appears that it will be limited to those who are paying for the plan without ads.

The ad-supported Disney Plus plan will be available to customers in the United States on December 8th. Instead of $10.99 per month, the new plan will come in at $7.99 per month, saving you $3 per month to put up with some ads. It’s eerily close to the $6.99 per month that the service initially launched at.

Disney isn’t the only company about to launch an ad-supported tier. Netflix is also about to launch its ad-supported plan next week.