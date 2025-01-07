Dell killed XPS and rebranded its whole PC lineup

At CES 2025, Dell announced that it will be rebranding its confusing lineup of computers with more straightforward names. The 2025 lineup will now consist of three different lines with very familiar names: Dell, Pro, and Pro Max.

Here’s how the company defines the three PC categories:

Dell: Designed for play, school, and work.

Designed for play, school, and work. Pro : Designed for professional-grade productivity.

: Designed for professional-grade productivity. Pro Max: Designed for maximum performance.

The company says the Dell and Pro brand will also extend to displays, accessories, and services for a “consistent customer experience across the entire client portfolio.”

“The PC is the most important personal productivity device of our lifetime, and it is being transformed by AI,” said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. “Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years, and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Dell

Interestingly, inside the three categories, Dell will offer Base, Plus, and Premium configurations, which technically will facilitate user choice. Discontinuing the old XPS, Inspiron, Latitude, and Precision lineups will take time, so customers and businesses will temporarily have to deal with the new nomenclature and the old computer lines simultaneously.

Still, the company promises a few perks with this new lineup:

Stay productive longer with multi-day battery life.

with multi-day battery life. Enjoy modern, professional-grade designs wherever you work. The Dell Pro lineup is designed with durability in mind, withstanding three times as many hinge cycles, drops, and bumps from regular use as competitor devices 5 while still featuring a sleek and stunning design. New thermal technology improves airflow by 20%.

wherever you work. The Dell Pro lineup is designed with durability in mind, withstanding three times as many hinge cycles, drops, and bumps from regular use as competitor devices 5 while still featuring a sleek and stunning design. New thermal technology improves airflow by 20%. Handle intensive workloads, power demanding applications, run AI inferencing, and fine-tune large language models with Dell Pro Max mobile and fixed workstations packed with top performance and professional graphics.

with Dell Pro Max mobile and fixed workstations packed with top performance and professional graphics. Simplify IT management and stay protected from evolving threats . IT can now remotely manage entire fleets of Dell Pro devices—including PCs, displays, docks, and accessories.

. IT can now remotely manage entire fleets of Dell Pro devices—including PCs, displays, docks, and accessories. Advance sustainability initiatives and promote PC longevity with modular designs and increased use of recycled, renewable, and low-emissions materials throughout the portfolio. Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max are the world’s first commercial notebooks built with a modular USB-C port.

with modular designs and increased use of recycled, renewable, and low-emissions materials throughout the portfolio. Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max are the world’s first commercial notebooks built with a modular USB-C port. Enjoy the best-in-screen performance with new displays, including the world’s first monitor with enhanced IPS Black featuring a 3000:1 contrast ratio and the highest five-star TUV eye comfort certification, and the world’s first QD-OLED monitor with AI-enhanced 3D Spatial Sound.

You can learn more about Dell’s new notebooks here.