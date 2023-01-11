Conflicting reports cast doubt on the Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung finally consolidated its flagship smartphone lineup in 2021. With the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note line, all that remained were the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. Last year, Samsung followed up the S21 series with the same three S22 models, and we expect to see the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked in February. But according to a recent report, Samsung might axe the Galaxy S24 Plus next year.

According to the South Korean tech news site The Elec, Samsung is considering decreasing the number of Galaxy S24 models from three to two.

Samsung is reportedly using the codename DM for the Galaxy S24 series. There are supposedly only two models currently listed for this project: DM1 and DM3. Presumably, DM1 is the standard Galaxy S24, while DM3 is the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The disappearance of DM2 suggests Samsung might have canceled the Galaxy S24 Plus during the development process.

There is one substantial problem with this report, as pointed out by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt on Twitter. The “DM” codename that Samsung is using stands for Diamond, and it actually applies to the Galaxy S23 series, not the Galaxy S24. The word “Diamond” even appears in a video URL on Samsung’s reservation site for the Galaxy S23.

This article is just wrong. DM1/DM2/DM3 are "diamond" aka S23 series, not S24. There's plenty of proof they all exist. Stating S24+ isn't coming just bc you're not capable of finding "DM2" wherever you were looking is just bad research. Not a major story. https://t.co/UYxsDhmODe — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 11, 2023

With that in mind, unless Samsung plans to use the same codename for the Galaxy S24 series, it seems likely that The Elec simply made a mistake while putting together this report. On the other hand, perhaps The Elec is confident that Samsung will reuse the codename.

All things considered, this wouldn’t be an especially surprising development. After all, the iPhone 14 Plus has struggled to find an audience after the iPhone 13 mini similarly underperformed. And while Apple only produces a limited number of smartphone models every year, Samsung pumps out a bunch of budget, midrange, and foldable phones in addition to its flagship lineup. Internal codenames aside, eliminating the Plus model might make sense.