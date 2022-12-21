Snapchat Plus adds new customization options, users can gift premium subscription

Before the year ends, Snapchat is adding three new features for its premium users. On Twitter, the platform announced that it’s easier than ever to customize the app and make it feel “totally you” by customizing the capture button, app icons, and other UI elements.

In addition, Snapchat Plus subscribers can add a custom background to chats. There are wallpapers created by the platform, such as fire emojis, smiley faces, and more – or users can select a photo from their camera roll.

Image source: Snapchat

And if you are feeling festive, Snapchat now lets you gift a friend – or really just someone – a Plus subscription. The company invites its subscriber to give a friend to Snapchat Plus with the new Gifting option.

Apart from that, Snapchat recently shared its 2022 wrapped with the trends on the platform. For example, Snapchatters have viewed the Crying Lens more than 9.7 billion times since its launch.

Overall, the number of Snap Stories with music grew by more than 3X. The top songs used in Snaps were:

“Happy Birthday” by Vitamin A

“El Haraka De” by Ahmed Helmy

“Like Me Better” by Lauv

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

Snapchatters loved sharing their favorite TV shows and movies with their friends. The most popular film sparking conversations on Snapchat Stories this year were:

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Thor: Love and Thunder

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hocus Pocus 2

The top capture Snaps in 2022 were:

Big Ben

St. Paul’s Cathedral

Guggenheim Museum

St. Peter’s Basilica

The Empire State Building

Snapchat will be delivering this week personalized Year End Stories. According to the platform, “qualifying Snapchatters will be able to find their Year End Story made up of their favorite memories by swiping up from the Camera.”