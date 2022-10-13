iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly failing to meet Apple’s expectations

The iPhone 14 Pro series is a success for Apple. While these phones are selling faster than ever, it’s not possible to say the same about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. Apple’s approach to selling almost the same older phone at a similar price isn’t convincing iPhone users to upgrade.

With the iPhone 14 Plus available for a week in major markets worldwide, a paywalled report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) indicates that the regular models have been “considerably overshadowed by an ‘enthusiastic’ response to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.”

Sources speaking to DigiTimes say that despite differences in sales performance between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models this year, total ‌iPhone 14‌ model shipments will likely be around the same as those for the iPhone 13 lineup in the second half of 2021. If sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus “remain flat” in the near term, Apple purportedly may cut orders of parts to make the devices in the second half of October.

While the sales of regular iPhones have always been slower compared to the Pro models at first moment, it seems this year has been a bit worse for Apple, as the mobile industry as a whole expects a downfall.

That said, things are still fine for the Cupertino company, at least according to a recent report by Bloomberg:

But for Apple to build 90 million new iPhones is no disaster. The overall smartphone market is going to shrink substantially, with one forecast at negative 6.5%. For Cupertino, flat is the new up.

Bloomberg also highlights the iPhone 14 Pro’s strong sales.

Demand for higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro models is stronger than for the entry-level versions, according to some of the people. In at least one case, an Apple supplier is shifting production capacity from lower-priced iPhones to premium models, they added.

Further, the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly accounts for 60% of all iPhone 14 Pro orders. Only time will tell how customers will react to regular iPhone models. In a few weeks from now, Apple will report its earnings for the quarter and we’ll also learn about the current state of iPhone 14 sales.