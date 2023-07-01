Clippy is back as a ChatGPT-powered AI assistant for Windows 11

Microsoft Copilot will eventually bring ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat features to Windows 11 PCs, but you don’t have to wait that long to try a ChatGPT app on your laptop or desktop. A developer brought Clippy back from the dead, giving it new AI powers. This unofficial version of Clippy will bring ChatGPT to your computer in the form of Microsoft’s infamous Office assistant.



Clippy was a good idea only in theory when Microsoft enabled it in its Office suite of apps decades ago. Microsoft wanted to offer customers a virtual assistant well before the time of such software solutions. But fast-forward to 2023, and Microsoft could consider making a generative AI Clippy variant for Windows.

Well, come to think of it, Microsoft already did that with Copilot. Copilot is the next-gen assistant for Windows computers, which will replace Cortana while introducing new generative AI abilities. We’re just waiting to see it go live on Windows 11.

Until then, you can take advantage of FireCube’s unofficial Clippy app. It’s available as a free download from the Microsoft Store.

The app adds a Clippy icon to your desktop. The unofficial Clippy works both on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Tap on the Clippy icon, and you’ll get access to the free ChatGPT 3.5 generative AI bot from OpenAI. It’s the same ChatGPT that you load in your browser.

As fun as turning Clippy into a ChatGPT app might sound, there’s one issue with the app. You’ll need an OpenAI key to use ChatGPT via this unofficial Clippy app. That could restrict access significantly. The fix is simple: Keep accessing ChatGPT via your browser.

Per TechRadar, FireCube is looking for a way around the OpenAI key requirement. You might want to wait for that to happen.

Before you get too excited about this Clippy app, I’ll remind you to pay attention to what sort of third-party ChatGPT apps you install on your devices. Not all of them might be genuine. And we did see examples of malware apps masquerading as ChatGPT clients.

Also, it’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft how Microsoft feels about this unofficial Clippy app for Windows.

Also, using the Copilot assistant whenever it’s ready for Windows 11 debut might be the smarter choice.