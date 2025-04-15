Chipolo POP item tracker available ahead of AirTag 2 launch

Popular item tracker brand Chipolo just released a new accessory called the Chipolo POP. This device is compatible with Android and iOS and is the latest addition to the Chipolo family.

The company praises its “vibrant, colorful, and now universal” accessory as a go-to device for anyone who wants to be reminded of where they put their keys, bags, or other items.

Chipolo POP also offers a few exclusive perks, such as the ability to call one’s phone, thanks to the free Chipolo companion app. The company says the device features a better Bluetooth range, improved water and dust resistance, and more recycled materials in its design.

“The Chipolo POP is the embodiment of our customers’ favorite Chipolo attributes. Countless users expressed their desire for vibrant colors, while others missed having access to certain features within the Chipolo app. POP, therefore, merges the best of our past – bringing colors, compatibility, and our most popular features into a product everyone can love,” said Domen Barovic, Co-founder and CDO at Chipolo.

Besides its visually enticing design in six new colors, it features support for both Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find My Device, so you can gift this item tracker to anyone. The gadget rings at 120db and has these free features within the Chipolo app:

Call your phone: You can ring your phone from the Chipolo POP even if it’s on silent

You can ring your phone from the Chipolo POP even if it’s on silent Android o ut-of-range alerts: You can get a notification when you leave something behind

You can get a notification when you leave something behind Better Bluetooth range: Up to 300ft/ 90m

Up to 300ft/ 90m Long, replaceable battery life lasts up to one year, then you can replace the battery

Chipolo POP is available on the company’s website and Amazon for £30/$29/€35 ahead of the rumored AirTag 2 launch. It comes in blue, black, green, red, white, and yellow.