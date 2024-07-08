Click to Skip Ad
Chipolo launches a juicy limited edition of its famous item trackers

Published Jul 8th, 2024 8:13AM EDT
Chipolo item tracker
Image: Chipolo

With summer here, Chipolo just launched a limited edition fruit-themed version of its famous ONE item trackers. These are perfect for keeping everyone’s belongings safe while you’re traveling to vacations and festivals this summer.

The AirTag competitor comes in a set with four brightly colored trackers: watermelon, lemon, kiwi, and dragon fruit-inspired options. For convenience, they can be easily attached to a keychain or added to a lanyard.

Chipolo’s item trackers work with iOS and Android and can be tracked with its own app. Unlike Apple’s or Google’s solution, this accessory is unique because you can locate your lost items with a broader network of iPhone and Android smartphones. Chipolo also doesn’t require a subscription fee to track your belongings; it even includes out-of-range alerts to notify you on your phone when you get out of range of your items.

Chipolo even added extra features, so you can use the tag as a wireless camera button to take your selfies. Here’s how it works:

On your iPhone, follow these steps:

  • Open the Chipolo app, and in the List view, tap on the Chipolo you want to use to take the selfie;
  • Tap on the Camera icon;
  • Follow the instructions on the next screen and tap on ‘Open Camera’ button to proceed;
  • Allow Chipolo to access your phone camera;
  • Now, double-click your Chipolo and take a selfie
Chipolo item trackerImage source: Chipolo

Another premium feature of these juicy item trackers is the ability to choose your favorite ringtone on the Chipolo app. Other key features include:

  • Loud Sound: With a 120dB ring, finding misplaced items is easy, even if your items are hiding in pockets or inside backpacks.
  • Long Battery Life: The item tracker has a 2-year and replaceable battery life.
  • Water resistance: With an IPX5 rating, the tracker is splashproof against rain and drizzle.

The new Chipolo ONE FRuit 4-pack (with a free gift pouch) is available on Chipolo’s website and Amazon for $100/£88/€100.

