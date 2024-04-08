Chipolo announces ONE and CARD Point trackers with anti-stalking for iOS and Android

Chipolo has just announced its new ONE Point item trackers and the CARD Point wallet trackers, designed with Google’s Find My Device integration. With that, Android users can have a seamless tracking experience as they can use Google’s own solution to track all their devices in one place.

Additionally, Chipolo Point tracker devices are among the first trackers in the market to support anti-stalking alerts on both Android and iOS.

Image source: Chipolo

“Having started over ten years ago as a small business between friends, we are proud to continue growing steadily, maintaining our leading position in the market, as Chipolo joins the Find My Device network. Thanks to Google’s expansive Find My Device network and Chipolo’s expert item-tracking capabilities, we are excited to bring Android users an advanced finding experience, said Primož Zelenšek, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo.

The new Chipolo Point trackers come in off-white and offer the following features:

Loud Sound: With a 120dB (Chipolo ONE Point) and 105dB (Chipolo CARD Point) ring, finding misplaced items is easy, even if they are hiding in pockets or inside backpacks.

With a 120dB (Chipolo ONE Point) and 105dB (Chipolo CARD Point) ring, finding misplaced items is easy, even if they are hiding in pockets or inside backpacks. Long Battery Life: The ONE Point has a 1-year battery life and a replaceable battery, while CARD Point has a 2-year battery life and a renewal program available.

The ONE Point has a 1-year battery life and a replaceable battery, while CARD Point has a 2-year battery life and a renewal program available. Water resistance: With an IPX5 rating, the trackers are splashproof against rain and drizzle.

With an IPX5 rating, the trackers are splashproof against rain and drizzle. Designed to fit: Chipolo ONE Point attaches directly to the keyring without any accessories, while Chipolo CARD Points’ thin design (0.90in/2,4 mm) fits perfectly to wallets.

Image source: Chipolo

With Google’s Find My Device, Chipolo’s item trackers get these exclusive features:

Locate your everyday items: You can check the location of your items like keys, wallets, and bags and see the distance in Google’s Find My Device app.

You can check the location of your items like keys, wallets, and bags and see the distance in Google’s Find My Device app. Ring to find nearby: You can easily locate your Chipolo finder by playing a sound if it is nearby.

You can easily locate your Chipolo finder by playing a sound if it is nearby. Fast Pair: Adding Chipolo to the Find My Device app is seamless. Simply press the button on Chipolo, and a pop-up will appear on your Android phone to guide you through the setup process.

Adding Chipolo to the Find My Device app is seamless. Simply press the button on Chipolo, and a pop-up will appear on your Android phone to guide you through the setup process. Sharing: Share your Chipolo with your loved ones and track your shared items.

The new Chipolo ONE Point costs $28, and the Chipolo CARD Point $35. They are available for pre-order with shipment after May 27th, and they will be released in third-party stores starting in July.