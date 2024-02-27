Cheaper iPhone 17 gets a big display upgrade, but it still won’t have the Pro’s newest feature

Once again, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus models are expected to get two major features next year, as Apple aims to expand Always-On Display and ProMotion technologies to all four new iPhone models.

This time, The Elec reports on this matter, as industry sources told the publication that Cupertino wants to apply low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays to all four iPhone 17 models. While Samsung has been providing LTPO’s screen for Apple’s high-end phones for the past few years, the display for the cheaper models could be provided by BOE, which supplies these displays for Chinese smartphone companies.

Still, if the manufacturer doesn’t meet Apple’s standards or doesn’t have enough units, Apple will apply LTOP-type oled to all iPhone 17 models. One of the reasons, according to the publication, is that little will change from the cheaper iPhone 15 models to the iPhone 16 versions. With that in mind, the company needs to differentiate its entry-level models with the 2025 iPhone option.

Entry-level iPhone 17 owners will be happy, but Pro buyers will get something extra special

Cheaper iPhone 17 to get Always On Display and ProMotion technologies Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While The Elec report doesn’t mention iPhone 17 Pro models, a huge Apple leak reveals the company’s plans for the iPhone until 2027. DSCC published a paper a few years ago highlighting all the main changes Apple expects for its iPhones. While we won’t see major changes in 2024, next year will be special for the company, as the Pro models are expected to feature an under-panel Face ID solution, and the cheaper models will get these two new display technologies.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, Dynamic Island might change, as Apple wants to differentiate the cheaper models from the most expensive options even though it’s planning to add ProMotion and Always On Display technologies.

While we still don’t know much about 2025 models, they will surely be an exciting upgrade. After that, Apple is planning significant changes for 2027 when the iPhone completes its 20th anniversary – but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

BGR will keep reporting on the latest rumors of upcoming iPhone models.