ChatGPT isn’t OpenAI’s only generative AI product. Dall-E is another brilliant creation from the same company. It’s an art generator that lets you create images by simply describing what you want the AI to “paint.” You can try Dall-E outside ChatGPT or with your ChatGPT Plus subscription.

That’s what you’ll need to try the newest ChatGPT viral sensation called “Make It More.” The chances are you’ve seen the results of the Make It More approach on social media. It’s usually a series of images that start with a simple prompt. You quickly see how things evolved and then went out of hand a few Dall-E images later.

It’s all because the user told the AI to exacerbate a specific quality of the photo — to “Make It More.”

The new ChatGPT trend is the direct result of our inherent flaws as humans. We might think we speak plainly and people can understand what we mean… until we get to speak to generative AI. Apps like ChatGPT will teach you to explain things in greater detail so that AI delivers exactly what you want.

It’s even trickier when you’re trying to generate images. You might not get the best result from Dall-E on your first try, so you’ll suggest edits to the AI. You’ll want to change the entire image to make it more exciting. Or you’ll want to simply tweak an element from it like making ramen in a bowl appear spicier to the viewer.

Obsessed with the new “make it more” trend on ChatGPT.



You generate an image of something, and then keep asking for it to be MORE.



For example – spicy ramen getting progressively spicier 🔥 (from u/dulipat) pic.twitter.com/UitZh8tLR0 — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) November 27, 2023

This is what the entire Make It More trend is all about. You have to start small and then keep asking for grades.

Dall-E will oblige and give you the edits you requested. And if you keep asking the chatbot to further highlight a certain quality of the image, the AI will do it for as long as it thinks it can. To get back to the spicy ramen example, check out above the results of this Make It More progression.

It starts with a regular-looking bowl of spicy ramen. The image looks genuine. But if you ask the AI to make it look spicier, things get out of hand. The fourth image looks like a bowl of ramen coming from the depths of AI hell. Looking at it is enough to give you nightmares.

This was the maximum amount of Cheesecake Factory in case anyone was curious. pic.twitter.com/vjj0i4U5uQ — Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) November 28, 2023

That’s all there is to the Make It More trend going viral on ChatGPT and Dall-E right now. You can apply the command to any image you wish to create and see what the AI can deliver. As you can see in the examples above, the chatbots will usually deliver your Make It More commands. But don’t be surprised to see it reach some limits, like Lifehacker did.

Here’s a message they got when telling Dall-E to make the coffee in a generated coffee look even hotter:

Creating an image that visually represents an even higher level of heat for the coffee is quite challenging, as the depiction of heat in a still image is inherently limited. We’ve already maximized the visual cues like dense steam and a turbulent coffee surface. Going beyond this might not effectively convey a more intense heat visually, but I can attempt another variation with the maximum emphasis on these elements. Let’s see how it turns out.

Still, Dall-E offered two different choices for the Make It More prompt. They look like a nuclear bomb has just detonated inside a cup of coffee.

Started with a simple prompt: create an image of a mouthwatering cheeseburger



Then I kept asking it “make it even more delicious”. The ingredients kept getting more extravagant; ingredients in ALT. pic.twitter.com/rLtKYbaSIy — Lizelle van Vuuren (@lizelle) November 27, 2023

From a different point of view, the entire Make It More trend is a big waste of resources. All this AI processing consumes processing power and energy pointlessly. Then again, most of these prompts are helping OpenAI evolve the AI, whether it’s ChatGPT or Dall-E.