Brilliant Asus gadget tells you if your fruit and veggies are washed properly

If there’s one thing the pandemic has made abundantly clear to anyone, it’s that you really have to pay attention to hygiene to avoid catching and spreading illnesses caused by microorganisms. You should wash your hands thoroughly, and you should do the same with food like fruits and vegetables. They can contain traces of pesticides and bacteria that can have adverse effects on the body. But how do you really know that the fruit and veggies you washed are clean? Asus made a device called PureGo that attempts to solve that problem for you. The brilliant gadget sounds like a must-have purchase for any kitchen, but there are a few caveats.

How the Asus PureGo cleanliness detector works

According to the company, the Asus PureGo fruit and vegetable cleanliness detector is an intelligent device that brings “laboratory-standard food safety testing equipment into your kitchen.”

The way it works is quite simple. After you’re done washing the fruits and vegetables you’re about to consume, leave them in a container filled with water. Place the Asus PureGo detector in that container and wait for it to analyze the water.

The device uses ultraviolets paired with algorithms to look for pesticides and other pollutants. When it’s done scanning, it’ll ping your phone to let you know the results. The light indicator will also turn green. That’s how you’ll know the fruit and veggies are clean and good to eat. Alternatively, you’ll need to wash them some more until the gadget tells you they’re clean.

Using the gadget with the app will offer additional statistics, like real-time washing information. It’ll also log every washing session, which can come in handy for developing new fruit and vegetables cleaning habits. Not to mention that the gadget can help you save water once you get the hang of it.

The Asus PureGo sits in its cradle when not in use, and it recharges wirelessly in that position.

It’s not a perfect device

That said, the Asus PureGo can’t guarantee perfect results. Asus notes that it can only detect around 70% of pesticides used in the US in 2020. Also, the Asus PureGo only looks for pollutants and other contaminants, not microorganisms.

That’s something to consider if you’re about to spend $200 on the kitchen accessory. After all, humans have been cleaning their fruit and veggies for years without any smart devices to guide them. And we’re quite good at it. In other words, this isn’t yet a must-have fruit and vegetable cleanliness tool.

But it is the kind of appliance you should keep track of. Asus will likely continue to improve the PureGo cleanliness detector in the future. You can read more about it at this link and place your order if you want one.