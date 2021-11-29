Urgent frozen vegetable recall: Don’t eat these dangerous veggies

Listeria monocytogenes is a microorganism that can be quite dangerous to people if ingested on food. A few days ago, we saw a massive fish recall after samples tested positive for the bacteria. But Listeria can live on other surfaces, including frozen vegetables like the cauliflower that is part of a brand new recall. Flagship Food Group has recalled a specific lot of TJ Farms Select frozen cauliflower. As a result, you should discard the product if you still have packages from the recalled lot. This way, you can avoid a possible Listeria infection.

TJ Farms Select frozen cauliflower recall

Flagship Food announced the recall a few days ago, sharing the press release on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The company points out that a single sample of cauliflower yielded a positive result for Listeria. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture performed the random test.

This led to the recall of an entire lot of “16 oz. TJ Farms Cauliflower” packages. That’s lot number 2077890089 (UPC code 75544000604-3). You’ll find these numbers in the lower-left corner on the back of the package. Moreover, Flagship Foods notes that it sold the product in three states only: Philadelphia, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. That’s after importing the cauliflower from China.

An image of the recalled frozen vegetable bag is available at this link.

No other TJ Farms Select food products or Flagship Food Group products are part of this recall. If you have frozen TJ Farms cauliflower from different lots, then you can still eat the products without risking an infection.

Listeria infection symptoms

Flagship Food said in the press release that it didn’t register any illness cases connected to the recalled lot. However, the company described the potential symptoms that people consuming products carrying the bacteria might develop. These include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Even so, most people will recover within a few days. But particular categories of people might risk more severe illness. Young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems might experience fatal cases of listeriosis. Furthermore, pregnant women risk miscarriages and stillbirths.

That’s why it’s so important to avoid consuming products subject to recall, like the TJ Farms frozen cauliflower.

What you should do

Flagship Food advises customers who have bought any products from the lot subject to recall not to eat the cauliflower. They should discard it if they still have bags in their freezers. The company also instructs consumers to call the Flagship Food Group Consumer Center if they need more information about the recall. You’ll find all contact information at this link, complete with the press release and retail packaging visuals.

If you suspect exposure to a contaminated lot of frozen cauliflower, you should contact a physician.