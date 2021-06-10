Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day is on the way, and it’s set to boast incredible deals on a huge range of products. But while there will definitely be great deals on Amazon products, there will be deals on other stuff too. In fact, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day Apple deals, you’ve come to the right place.

No matter what kind of Prime Day Apple deals you’re looking for, there should be something for your needs. We won’t know the exact deals until later, but we’re expecting iPhone deals, Mac deals, AirPod deals, and more.

When is Prime Day 2021?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place over two days rather than one. The Prime Day event will take place on June 21 and June 22. We’re expecting different deals on the two different days, so if you don’t find something that fits your needs on the first day, it’s worth checking in again on the second day.

What Prime Day Apple deals are we expecting?

It’s hard to predict exactly what products Apple will discount on Amazon for Prime Day. Based on previous years, however, we could get some sweet discounts.

For starters, we’re expecting a range of Prime Day AirPod deals. Apple now offers three AirPods models, including the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. It’s entirely possible these could all get discounts.

The iPad series is another candidate for some big discounts. There are a ton of iPad models, from the standard iPad all the way up to the iPad Pro — and many of them will likely get discounts.

Then there’s the Mac. Apple has revolutionized the Mac lineup with the M1 chip, and the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac, have all benefitted from the new chipset. We’ll likely get discounts on at least a few of those computers, though we’ll have to wait and see for the iMac, considering how new it is.

Other products may get discounts too. Beats headphones could get some deals for Prime Day, as could iPhone models and the Apple Watch.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Prime Day to actually get some great Apple deals. We’ll be constantly updating this list in the lead-up to Prime Day, but it’s worth checking out these Apple Deals ahead of the event itself.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging

AirPods have been a massive hit since they launched, and for good reason. The Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging allow you to get that awesome Apple product integration, plus you can charge them by placing them right on a Qi charging pad. Easy.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro take the AirPods experience to the next level. These headphones add noise cancelation, offer a better fit, and sound better than the standard AirPods too. They’re still easily pocketable, and integrate excellently with your other Apple products.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Max

AirPods Max take the AirPods experience to the next level. Yes, they’re expensive, but they’re super comfortable, look awesome, and support things like Apple’s Spatial Audio. They’re also available in a range of colors — though at the time of this writing, only the Sky Blue and Silver models were available at a discount.

New Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue

Apple iPad Air

The 2020 iPad Air is the iPad to beat. Sure, the iPad Pro offers a few extra bits and pieces, but it’s also a whole lot more expensive. The iPad Air still offers a modern design, beautiful display, and more. It comes in a range of colors, plus it can offer cellular connectivity.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation)

Apple iPad

The entry-level iPad isn’t as impressive as the iPad Air, but it offers the same iPadOS software experience and works great with your other Apple products. The iPad comes in a few different colors, and comes at only around $300 at the time of this writing.

2020 Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Silver (8th Generation)

Apple Watch Series 6 Product RED

The Apple Watch Series 6 offers a modern Apple Watch design, awesome fitness tracking, and more. It’s perfect for those who want a smart watch that can pretty much do everything, plus it integrates into Apple’s ecosystem, which is always helpful. This particular model is the Product RED model.

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S…

Beats PowerBeats Pro

AirPods are awesome, but they’re not necessarily the best choice for sports. If you want a pair of true wireless headphones for running, look no further than the Beats PowerBeats Pro. These headphones will stay nicely in your ears when you run, plus they’re available in a range of different colors.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones, 9 Hour…

Apple MacBook Air

The M1 chip breathed new life into the MacBook Air, bringing more powerful performance, a better battery life, and more. In fact, the MacBook Air is arguably the best ultrabook to go for right now. It’s available in three different colors and two storage sizes.