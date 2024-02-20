Apple’s rumored smart ring could help with my Apple Watch addiction

After Samsung teased its smart ring, which is almost ready to launch, the Korean website ET News (via MacRumors) says Apple is also readying its own Oura-like competitor. According to the publication, Cupertino is “steadily applying for patents” as it aims to grow into the digital healthcare market.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be equipped with blood flow measurement and ECG functions to track and measure health and sleep-related information, remotely control other devices, and even be used for wireless payment.

On the other hand, Apple is trying to speed up development by registering several patents in this field with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. An industry insider said, “As Apple has been steadily issuing smart ring-related patents for many years, it seems that advanced development for commercialization is imminent.”

Besides that, it’s unclear what technologies Apple could add, the possible price point, how its design would differentiate from competitors, or even how the company could surpass its current Apple Watch blood oxygen monitor ban in the US. Still, ET News seems certain that Apple is readying its own smart ring.

Count me in if Apple ever releases an Apple Ring

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

I’m an avid Apple Watch user. I started with Apple Watch Series 3, but it was only around Series 5 that I started working out daily with it. With my long companion Series 6, I learned how to run properly thanks to Gentler Streak, which, for almost a year now, makes me sleep with the Watch to register my sleep routine and discover if I’m ready for another day of exercise.

With that, I’m always wearing my Apple Watch. That suntan on my wrist doesn’t let me lie. Still, with rumors about an Apple Ring, I could see myself wearing it to improve my sleep metrics and even give myself a break from the Watch.

Sometimes, I just want to wear a regular watch, not receive any notification, but still count my steps or progress on my Activity Rings. With an Apple Ring, I could use this device paired with my iPhone but avoid all that annoyance.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While Oura is very popular in the US, only Apple and Samsung could popularize this technology and expand it globally. In addition, I really hope Apple can make this device thinner or a bit more stylish than just a giant ring on my finger.

I know I’m already overreacting about this rumor, but I think this device could help others and me stay a bit more disconnected from our digital lives while still monitoring our health. Sounds like a dream to me.

Wrap up

BGR will keep following the latest rumors on this upcoming Apple Ring – if Apple ever releases it. In the meantime, we’re all eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Ring to show its true potential in the health market.