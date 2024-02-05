If you’re just now hearing about the Galaxy Ring for the first time, it’s due to Samsung’s largely botched teaser during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event a few weeks ago.

Samsung concluded the press conference with what looked like a health-related afterthought. It certainly didn’t feel like it had anything to do with the Galaxy S24 series, and I wouldn’t blame anyone if they stopped the stream right there. But if they did, they’d have missed the unexpected Galaxy Ring teaser.

That’s right, Samsung snuck in “one more thing” at the end of the event without drumming up enough excitement about it. Samsung did not reveal details about the Galaxy Ring or actual release date plans.

But it looks like the new wearable is coming very soon, according to a Samsung executive’s LinkedIn post. Daniel Seung Lee, Samsung’s Global Head of B2B Wearable/IoT/Accessory, teased that the Galaxy Ring is coming in the second half of the year.

“New health and wellness wearable product in the 2nd half. Please, stay tuned,” he said a week ago on LinkedIn, a post that SamMobile just uncovered. The remark was a comment on the Galaxy Ring teaser that Samsung showed at Unpacked in January.

That’s all we know officially about the Galaxy Ring, a device that hasn’t really leaked. Besides the strange design, the visible sensors in the image above, and the videos circulating on social media, we have no idea what the Galaxy Ring can do.

Presumably, it’ll help you track your health, though it’s unclear what sort of monitoring the Galaxy Ring can do. Heart rate tracking seems to be a given, and I’d speculate the ring can also read temperatures. But I’m only guessing at this point.

I would expect Samsung to come up with an answer to Oura rings, which are its most obvious competition in the wearable space. But will this be the one true ring to conquer them all?

A launch in the second half of the year means Samsung might tell us more about the Galaxy Ring at the second 2024 Unpacked. That one will probably take place in mid-to-late July. It’ll focus on foldable phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and the cheaper Fold 6.

Any new wearable, like future Galaxy Watch models and the Galaxy Ring, should drop at the next Unpacked. It would make sense from a marketing point of view. It’s certainly the best place to tease new health features, including Galaxy Ring functionality.

How long after Unpacked will the Galaxy Ring actually hit stores? Unless Frodo personally delivers them, I’d expect Samsung to want to sell this thing as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, you can rewatch the Galaxy Ring teaser from Galaxy Unpacked below: