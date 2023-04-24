Oura Ring, the health-focused smart ring, is coming to a Best Buy near you

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Oura has announced that it is breaking from its online exclusivity and heading full force into the retail space.

The company has announced that it is finally moving into retail as part of a new partnership with Best Buy, the technology big box retailer. Oura says that it will be launching its products in more than 850 locations over the next week, giving customers the ability to size one of its health-focused rings before buying it.

Tom Hale, Oura CEO, says that the move into retail with Best Buy is “a natural next step for Oura.”

“Brick-and-mortar retail is a natural next step for Oura and marks a pivotal moment for the business as we continue to expand into the mainstream. Introducing more people to the benefits of Oura’s technology and providing an impactful in-store and online experience with the help of Best Buy is an exciting step forward for us as a company.”

While over 850 Best Buy locations will have Oura rings in-store for sizing, only 250 will actually have inventory in the store. The rest will offer customers shipping or in-store pickup to start. The company also revealed that 50 stores will have a dedicated in-store experience to really showcase its products.

Frank Bedo, Senior Vice President of Best Buy, said in a statement that partnering with Oura furthers the company’s strategy of being a leader in retail for health technology.

“There’s been incredible innovation in the wearables space, and we know our customers are excited to utilize technology to enhance their health and wellness. Oura Ring is a natural fit for us as we continue to bring our customers the latest innovations in health technology.”

It’s interesting to see health technology continue to grow. As someone that used to work at Best Buy, it’s especially interesting to see one health tech brand get such prominent floor space in select locations. That kind of dedicated floor space in a store is usually reserved for companies like LG or Samsung. It goes to show that perhaps health technology might be the next big thing in retail stores like Best Buy.