Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Free Streaming Apps AirPods Deals New shows to stream No Caller ID iPhone 15 New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals ChatGPT on iPhone watchOS 10
Home Tech Wearables

Apple’s made major progress with future blood glucose monitor for Watch

José Adorno
By
Published Feb 22nd, 2023 12:52PM EST
Apple Watch Series 8 Back
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

A project dating back to the Steve Jobs era could become a reality as Apple has been working on noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring. The story, broken by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, details how the company has worked for over 12 years to develop this technology and upend a multibillion-dollar industry.

The goal of this secret endeavor — dubbed E5 — is to measure how much glucose is in someone’s body without needing to prick the skin for blood. After hitting major milestones recently, the company now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market, according to people familiar with the effort.

Although there are still “years of work ahead,” Apple has been using a chip technology known as silicon photonics and optical absorption spectroscopy to develop this blood glucose monitor. Gurman says the system uses “lasers to emit specific wavelengths of light into an area below the skin where there is interstitial fluid that can be absorbed by glucose. The light is then reflected to the sensor in a way that indicates the concentration of glucose.” An algorithm determines a person’s blood glucose level.

Apple Watch SE Main
The new Apple Watch SE Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The journalist says this project is one of the most “covert initiatives at the famously secretive Apple,” as fewer people are involved in this blood glucose monitor device than in the mixed-reality headset or the Apple Car.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has been testing this glucose technology on “hundreds of people” over the past decade, and its goal now is to develop a prototype device about the size of an iPhone that can be strapped to a person’s bicep. People familiar with the matter said this system is now considered to be at a “proof-of-concept stage.”

It’s unclear how long Apple will take to add the blood glucose monitor to the Apple Watch with the help of another accessory. The story also highlights the seatbacks the project has faced, why it’s still considered a moonshot goal, and how Apple was able to keep it a secret for so long.

Don’t Miss: Apple Watch Series 8 review: A small but worthy upgrade

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News