Apple expanded its iPhone 12 recall – check if yours needs to be fixed

Earlier this year, Apple issued a voluntary recall of sorts for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. As the company stated at the time, “a very small percentage” of iPhone 12 models were experiencing sound issues due to a component that could fail on the receiver module. Apple said that the affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. And now, as 2021 comes to a close, Apple has apparently renewed the service program in at least one region.

iPhone 12 recall for phones with sound issues

Apple first announced the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro service program for sound issues in August of 2021. The company said it would fix any eligible devices for free. According to the Khaleej Times, Apple has just recently expanded the program to include the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s the statement that Apple provided to the Dubai-based publication regarding the recall:

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple authorised Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.

This is virtually identical to the notice via Apple’s support site that the company published on August 27th. And as was the case over the summer, the service program does not apply to any iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max models. The issue presumably only affects the 12 or the 12 Pro, so if you purchase either the smallest or the largest model, you should be in the clear.

How to get Apple to fix iPhone 12 no sound issues

If you want to take advantage of this program, you’ll need to reach out to Apple directly. In some instances, Apple allows users to input the serial number of their device to determine eligibility. That doesn’t appear to be the case for this service program. Therefore, you will need to get in touch with Apple to ensure that your phone qualifies before sending it in.

Once you know your phone qualifies, there are a few methods that you can pursue:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Whether you are shipping your phone or taking it to a retail store, be sure to back it up. Apple also notes that if the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro has any damage which affects the ability to fix the sound issue, that problem will need to be resolved first. Apple might charge you for those repairs, depending on what it has to do in order to address the no sound issue.

This also serves as a valuable reminder that the service program is still ongoing in the US and abroad. Apple says that the program covers iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. Even if you bought an iPhone 12 on launch day last year, you still have several months left to take advantage of the program if you start experiencing sound issues.