Apple will try really hard to sell you USB-C accessories when you buy an iPhone 15, report say

The iPhone 15 series will be announced a few days from now. Of all the main changes, Apple will try to profit from the Lightning port switch to USB-C. According to the Korean blog Naver user yeux1122, a vendor’s source told them that Apple will really push USB-C accessories when customers buy the latest iPhone model.

The publication says that Apple retail employees will tell customers that a USB-C charger is not included, even though a USB-C to USB-C cable will be available in the box. In addition, Apple employees will push users to purchase the latest USB-C accessories, as they will emphasize that the new iPhone 15 cannot be charged with existing chargers and cables.

Although it seems a bit exaggerated as you can use the current USB-C power brick available for a few years now, if Apple offers a newer 35W fast charging experience for the iPhone 15 Pro, it might convince some customers to buy a new power brick or even new MagSafe accessories for convenience, as you would be able to use a single cable with all your new accessories.

Another thing we should keep an eye on is whether Apple will try to sell new Made For iPhone accessories or embrace any trusted charger from third-party accessory makers or even other smartphone makers, such as Samsung.

Apple currently charges accessory makers a fee to produce and sell Lightning accessories that need an MFi certification. The same is worth it for the MagSafe standard, which, at the moment, only MagSafe-certified accessories can wireless charger your iPhone to up to 15W of speed.

Fortunately, we’ll discover all Apple’s plans in a few days from now, as the company is holding its Wonderlust event on September 12.

BGR will bring all the new products as soon as Apple announces them. Below, you can check everything we expect from this keynote.