Apple Watch user says his watch blew up, posts video of the aftermath

Devices with internal batteries should be safe without users worrying about battery incidents like overheating and battery swelling. However, accidents do occur, and most of them are sporadic. One such battery problem apparently occurred recently when someone’s Apple Watch Series 7 overheated and blew up.

Apple is reportedly aware of the situation and is looking into the incident. The Apple Watch owner detailed his experience to the media, apparently contrary to Apple’s wishes. He also posted a video of the smoking aftermath.

The Apple Watch user shared his story with 9to5Mac. He explained that the device started overheating while he was using the wearable. When he took it off, he found the back of the Apple Watch cracked. watchOS was already showing a warning that the device had to shut down as the temperature rose. This happened in a house with a temperature of 70F (21C).

The Apple Watch owner called Apple support, and he says the call escalated through multiple levels. A manager created a case for further investigation but did not provide a solution for the problem. The Apple employee reportedly told the user not to touch the Watch until he heard back from the company.

The following day, the user woke up to find the wearable even hotter to the touch. The 9to5Mac report notes that the heat had shattered the device’s display.

Of note, it’s currently unclear if the Apple Watch in question sustained any sort of impact that might have damaged the battery.

The user picked up the Watch to send photos to Apple, but the wearable started making “crackling sounds.” It then “exploded” as the user threw it out the window.

The Apple Watch reportedly left burn marks on a couch. Worried about lead exposure, the user went to the emergency room after the incident. As 9to5Mac points out, the Apple Watch likely doesn’t contain lead amounts in quantities that would cause poisoning. But the wearer was worried nonetheless.

The owner contacted Apple support after the Watch battery allegedly blew up. The company told him that his case would be a “top priority,” and he would receive an update by the following Monday. He says he didn’t hear back from Apple until Wednesday.

Apple reportedly arranged for a pickup and said it would take the Apple Watch to its labs for further testing. The company also sent him a document asking him to agree not to share the battery incident with anyone. The user declined to sign and told his story to 9to5Mac.

The following video shows the damaged Apple Watch smoking on the ground. You’ll find more images at 9to5Mac.

