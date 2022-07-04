Apple Watch Series 8 might be able to detect if you have a fever

Apple should launch the Apple Watch Series 8 in September, alongside the iPhone 14 series, and it so happens that we’ve had a steady flow of rumors detailing the 2022 watchOS devices. The latest report comes from a well-known insider who claims the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a temperature sensor that can tell whether you have a fever.

However, the wrist-wearable gadget won’t become a thermometer if this report is accurate.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman detailed some of the Apple Watch Series 8’s features in his new Power On newsletter edition.

The leaker focused on Apple’s moves in the silicon industry, with Gurman talking about the importance of the new M-series System-on-Chip (SoC) designs compared to the processors that go into iPhones, iPads, and Watches.

Referring to the Apple Watch Series 8, the insider said the new device would retain the same general performance power for the third year in a row. That’s something that hasn’t happened before. Gurman previously said that the S8 System-in-Package (SiP) will be identical to the 2021 S7. In turn, the S7 is “roughly in line” with the S6 from 2020.

Gurman said that Apple might use the same SiP in the HomePod in the future. The immediate benefit of staying on the current SiP generation for the Apple Watch concerns costs. Apple can keep costs down by relying on the same SiP rather than increasing the price of the Apple Watch Series 8.

How does the Apple Watch Series 8 measure temperature and detect fever?

While the chip might not change for the new Apple Watch, the wearable will feature at least one new health-tracking sensor. The Apple Watch Series 8 will perform temperature readings, allowing it to detect whether the wearer has a fever.

Gurman believes the feature is ready to make its commercial debut. The temperature sensor should be available on two devices. That’s the regular Apple Watch Series 8 and the more rugged edition targeting athletes. The upcoming Apple Watch SE is unlikely to get the sensor.

But the device will not replace the thermometer. It’ll just tell the wearer whether they might have a fever without giving them a specific reading:

The body-temperature feature won’t give you a specific reading—like with a forehead or wrist thermometer—but it should be able to tell if it believes you have a fever. It could then recommend talking to your doctor or using a dedicated thermometer.

The ability to detect the onset of fever might be helpful nonetheless. Owners can then use a traditional thermometer to measure their temperature. That’s how they’ll determine whether the Apple Watch Series 8’s alert was accurate.

All of this is unconfirmed at this time, however. And Apple won’t announce any new Apple Watch Series 8 features anytime soon.

