Apple Watch Series 8 glucose sensor highly unlikely, insider claims

The Apple Watch Series 7 that launched last year came with a slight design makeover rather than radical changes. The new wearable did not get any exciting new health sensors either. But reports claim that Apple will bring new sensors to future Apple Watch generations. We've seen signs pointing in that direction for the Apple Watch Series 8, which might be the first to feature a glucose sensor. It could turn the Apple wearable into a must-buy device for certain consumers. Taking passive readings of one's glucose levels can help users take action when their blood sugar drops or spikes. The sensor can help prevent the onset of diabetes and improve diabetes management.

An insider now suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 will not get a glucose sensor or other advanced health tracking features. In fact, the glucose sensor might not come to any future Apple Watch anytime soon either.

A glucose sensor would be a revolutionary Apple Watch Series 8 feature

As we've often explained in regards to Apple Watch glucose sensor rumors, there are hundreds of millions of people suffering from diabetes around the world. The illness is manageable through diet and treatment. But insulin therapies hinge on the ability and willingness of patients to take frequent blood sugar readings. These at-home tests involve using a needle to draw a drop of blood that a glucose sensor can analyze at least once a day.

Having a device like the Apple Watch Series 8 do that without requiring a blood sample would be a massive breakthrough for the industry. Better diabetes management would lead to improved overall health. Diabetes is a risk factor for other illnesses as well.

Apple isn't the only company working on blood sugar sensors that don't require a blood sample. But the advantage of having an Apple Watch perform the test non-invasively would be significant.

Not to mention that the Apple Watch might take blood glucose readings passively. And it could include warnings for low and high blood sugar levels. Knowing your blood sugar dropped significantly is something people who do not have diabetes could also benefit from.

That's all speculation, however. Apple doesn't often announce devices and features that aren't ready to launch. And it looks like we might be in for a long wait for these advanced health sensors.

Sophisticated health sensors

The glucose sensor isn't the only new health tracking feature that Apple is supposedly working on. Previous reports also said that Apple wants the Watch to measure blood pressure and temperature in addition to reading blood sugar. But it's unclear how long it will take for these sensors to arrive in commercial devices.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman addressed the Apple Watch sensors in his latest Power On newsletter (via Apple Insider).

“I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade,” he said. If his information is accurate, we're three years away from having a blood sugar sensor in the Apple Watch. Therefore, the Apple Watch Series 8 can't possibly support such sensors.

Similarly, the blood pressure sensor isn't on the cards for the next Apple Watch. Gurman put it at “at least two to three years away.”

There's more bad news for the Apple Watch Series 8. While the blood glucose sensor would require more complex technology, the next-gen Apple Watch might not offer simpler sensors either. “Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently,” Gurman said.

In a recent newsletter edition, Gurman mentioned three models for the next generation of Apple Watch. These would include the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and a rugged Apple Watch.