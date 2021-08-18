Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows us Apple’s stunning new design

iPhone 13 leaks have been springing at a furious pace, but that isn’t the only device coming from Apple in 2021. We also expect to see new AirPods, a new MacBook Pro, and new iPad models. The Apple Watch Series 7 will make its debut as well. And early this week, the final design of the Apple Watch Series 7 was seemingly spoiled in a new leak.

On Tuesday, 91mobiles published CAD-based renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 which were allegedly obtained from industry sources. As 91mobiles notes, their renders are incredibly similar to the renders Jon Prosser shared in May. Prosser has had his share of misses, but he seems to hit more often than not. Also, virtually every other rumor and report points to a similar design.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of all time at Amazon! List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

What to expect from Apple Watch Series 7

Because the renders are virtually identical to the ones from May, they don’t reveal much that we did not already know. Apple appears to be replacing the rounded edges of previous Apple Watch models with flat sides on the Series 7. Flat edges are all the rage at Apple, appearing on the latest iPhone and iPad models. Flat edges are also expected to appear on the next MacBook Pro.

As for button placement, Apple won’t be making any significant changes. The Digital Crown and the side button are once again positioned on the right side of the display, with a microphone in between. Meanwhile, Apple looks to have replaced the two small slits for speakers on the left side of the device. With more room on the flat surface, there are now two much longer slots sitting next to one another. It’s unclear if this will have any effect on the quality of the sound the watch emits.

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 7 leak features a few specific details about the 44mm model. According to the site, the 44mm Apple Watch Series 7 measures 44 x 38 x 9mm and feature a 1.8-inch display. By comparison, the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 measured 44 x 38 x 10.7mm and had a 1.73-inch display. So not only is the Series 7 nearly 2mm thinner, but the screen is also larger.

When will the new Apple Watch be revealed?

Last year, the Apple Watch Series 6 was announced alongside the latest iPad and iPad Air models. This was due to the fact that the iPhone 12 event had to be pushed back. Providing there aren’t any new global calamities, the Apple Watch Series 7 should be revealed with the iPhone 13.

Be sure to check out our Apple Watch Series 7 page for more on Apple’s upcoming wearable.