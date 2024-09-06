No, the Apple Watch Series 10 probably didn’t leak in the latest iOS 18.1 beta

We’re a weekend away from the iPhone 16 launch event, where Apple will also unveil the new Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4. We already think we know everything about all these devices, but last-minute leaks can always spoil more surprises.

However, the image below is probably not one of them. It’s making the rounds on X as the purported Apple Watch Series 10 design. The render reportedly comes from pairing an Apple Watch with an iPhone running iOS 18.1 beta.

That’s the beta release that lets you try the first Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone 15 Pros. I don’t have access to the iOS 18.1 beta because I don’t own an iPhone 15 Pro. Also, Apple Intelligence isn’t available in Europe at this point, and it’s unclear when Apple will launch it.

Leaker Majin Bu posted on X the following images that supposedly come from the iOS 18.1 beta.

Based on what I've been told, Apple may have accidentally leaked the new Apple Watch 10, in fact when trying to pair an Apple Watch with an iPhone on iOS 18.1 this screen appeared which clearly showed an Apple Watch with a larger screen and ultra-thin edges never seen before pic.twitter.com/E2GSKvV3bc — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 5, 2024

The leaker is right that the Apple Watch in the image looks slightly different. This device has much thinner bezels than the previous versions. Rumors say that Apple will increase the screen size of the Apple Watch Series 10 models. Older reports claim the new sizes are 45mm and 49mm, replacing the current 41mm and 45mm options.

Recent leaks from the same Bu indicate the Apple Watch Series 10 screen bump might be minimal. We might be looking at 42mm and 46mm sizes instead of the 41mm and 45mm options Apple offered with previous Watch models.

If we assume for a second that Bu’s images in the tweet above are accurate, there’s no way of measuring the screen.

Then again, the images might not be accurate. 9to5Mac says it verified the internal files of the latest iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 betas and they do not feature new images. Instead, the rendered illustration above might be a bug.

That’s not to say Apple’s software can’t offer any last-minute leaks. It happened before and could always happen for the Apple Watch Series 10 before Monday’s launch event.

iOS 18.1 beta imagery aside, Bu posted another set of images that seem to support the 42/46mm sizes.

The bezels of the new Apple Watch 10 will be further reduced compared to the Series 9.



The display will continue to be curved, It won't be flat like on the Apple Watch Ultra pic.twitter.com/TopSE4ZuDx — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2024

He claims that Apple will reduce the bezels on the Apple Watch Series 10, which would explain the 1mm display size increase. The new wearables should also feature curved screens like previous models.

All I know is that I’ll get the smaller Apple Watch Series 10 as soon as it’s available for preorder. My 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 needs a couple of battery charging sessions daily as battery life has dropped to 80%. That’s not good enough for my health and fitness needs. I’ll scoop up the smaller Apple Watch Series 10 regardless of how large the display becomes.