Apple Watch Series 10 leak says earlier display size rumors were wrong

I might be looking forward to the iPhone 16, but the first new Apple product I’ll buy when preorders open next week is a new Apple Watch. I’ll probably go for the smallest Apple Watch Series 10, as my current Apple Watch SE 2 needs two battery charging sessions to make it through one day.

The Apple Watch Series 10 will bring a new design and, hopefully, blood pressure tracking algorithms. That’s why I’m eying this particular model. I could always go for the next-gen SE, but that model might not be released until next year. As for the Ultra, I don’t want my Apple Watch to be that huge. I’ve been using the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 for two years, and I find the size perfect for me.

With Apple’s launch less than a week away, a last-minute leak might give us more details about the Apple Watch Series 10 design. If this new report is accurate, the Apple Watch Series 10 models will indeed have bigger displays, but they won’t be the sizes we’ve seen in previous rumors. Also, the screens might be flat, like the Ultra.

Leaker Majin Bu posted a series of images on X that show purported accessories for the Apple Watch Series 10. As you’ll see in the pictures below, the cases are slightly larger than the accessories for last year’s Series 9.

If the information is accurate, we’re looking at 42mm and 46mm size options for the Apple Watch Series 10. That’s a screen increase of 1mm for each model.

Previous leaks said Apple would give the Apple Watch Series 10 significantly larger screens. The smaller model was expected to feature a 44mm display, while the larger would have a 49mm screen matching the Ultra.

Speaking of the Ultra, images showing alleged Apple Watch Series 10 screen protectors suggest the wearables will feature flat screens rather than curved ones.

These accessories might not be genuine, however. That’s always a possibility with leaks. What’s also confusing is that the leaker claims in a different post that the Apple Watch Series 10 screen should feature curved edges. Purported CAD files for the Series 10 models suggested that would be the case. Maybe the accessories above will have flat screens even though the wearables will feature curved edges.

Apple Watch 10 changes based on what I have been told from my source:



1. Will be available in 2 new sizes 42-46 mm



2. The display should remain identical (curved display)



3. The speaker design becomes like on Apple Watch Ultra as you can see in the image, but the speakers will… pic.twitter.com/J0XqyvFQBg — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 3, 2024

Previous leaks also said the Apple Watch Series 10 models will be thinner than before, which I’m looking forward to. The leaker also mentioned that design choice in the tweet above.

This last-minute leak also tells us that Apple will discontinue stainless steel as an option for the Apple Watch and will instead use Titanium frames. The same material will reportedly be applied to the Milanese Loop, which is getting an update this year.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait that long to find out whether Bu’s information was accurate. Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Series 10 next Monday during the iPhone 16 launch event.