Apple Watch Series 10 has great battery life, but there’s one big problem

I was set on buying the Apple Watch Series 10 even before Apple unveiled it. I was ready to upgrade from the Apple Watch SE 2 that served me so well for the past couple of years for two reasons. First, I wanted the improved health-tracking capabilities of a higher-end model. But more importantly, I needed an Apple Watch with a brand new battery so it could last an entire marathon. My Apple Watch SE 2’s battery health dropped below 80%, with means I was due a replacement.

Also worth remembering is that the Apple Watch Series 10 features even faster battery charging than any other model.

Knowing Apple, I had no expectations regarding battery life improvements. I expected the Apple Watch Series 10 to feature the same 18-hour battery life estimate as all the other models. That’s what Apple did. But real-life Apple Watch Series 10 battery life has blown my mind.

I routinely get between 30 and 36 hours of battery life on the Apple Watch Series 10. That includes sleep and fitness tracking. The only thing I did that might explain the battery life bump is turning off the Always On display.

This battery life surprise already made me realize the Apple Watch Series 10 could be the kind of device you repair rather than replace when the battery health degrades. But then iFixit’s teardown dropped showing the brand-new Apple Watch won’t be easy to fix.

When I saw the battery health degrade on my Apple Watch SE 2, I knew the best option would be to replace it with a Series model. I’d get the better health-tracking feature, the faster processor, and a new battery in a single package.

But with the Series 10, there is a possibility that I’ll need to have the battery serviced in two years. Even if I upgrade to what should be a Series 12, the Series 10 could serve someone else in my family.

I would never attempt to repair an iPhone or Apple Watch on my own, as I simply lack the expertise to do it. Yes, Apple can provide manuals and tools, but I still don’t have the experience to do it. But iFixit’s teardown above proves that replacing the Apple Watch Series 10 battery is an incredibly difficult task.

Dismantling the wearable isn’t easy, as you have to get the display out, which is fixed in position by lots of glue. The 327mAh (1,266 Wh) battery itself is also glued to the frame. There’s no “electric glue” like the kind Apple introduced with the iPhone 16 models. Also, the battery comes in a soft pouch like previous models, not metal. The iPhone 16 Pro features a battery with a metal case.

Repairing the bottom sensors, which sit under the battery, would be even more difficult, though I don’t expect to damage these components during regular use. iFixit’s teardown also gives us a look at the new OLED panel, which seems to be almost identical to the Series 9.

More interesting are the CT scans, which show how amazingly tight the wearable is built. Remember that Apple shrunk the Series 10 slightly compared to its predecessor while enlarging the screen.

Back to my battery musings, the only way I’d ever have the Apple Watch Series 10 battery replaced is in an Apple store. But even then, I’m sure it takes an experienced technician plenty of time to take the watch apart, put in a new battery, and reassemble it.

Thankfully, I don’t expect any battery issues with the Apple Watch Series 10 for the next couple of years. Instead, I’ll enjoy the terrific battery life for as long as possible before thinking about my next Watch.

iFixit gives the Apple Watch Series 10 a 3 out of 10 repairability score, which reflects the difficult repair jobs expected for the wearable. Check out the clip below.