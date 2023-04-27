Apple Watch could sync across multiple devices in future update

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Twitter user analyst941 is back with another rumor regarding Apple releases. According to them, the Apple Watch will soon be able to sync across multiple devices, so it won’t rely only on the iPhone but also supports iPad and Mac devices.

If you don’t recall, analyst941 is the mysterious leaker who correctly shared information about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. After their correct prediction, they started sharing more details about upcoming software releases, which we still have to discover whether they’re true.

“Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device, too, finally. I don’t know if this will be implemented. Al I know, again, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone,” says the leaker.

If that turns out to be accurate, this could be yet another feature coming to watchOS 10, which is said to be one of the most important software updates for Apple’s smartwatch yet. If that’s not the case, the leaker says it could come at a later date, such as with watchOS 11.

Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone. — 941 (@analyst941) April 27, 2023

As the Apple Watch evolves over the years, Apple has made it less dependent on the iPhone. However, currently, it’s only possible to set up multiple Apple Watches with the same iPhone, but not the other way around.

If Apple is expanding its Watch to more devices, it means iPad and Mac models will soon get the Watch app since it’s the only way users can sync their smartwatches with an iPhone.

Personally, I couldn’t tell why one would want to do that, except if they don’t have an iPhone to pair their Apple Watch with – although that doesn’t make much sense either.

The WWDC 2023 keynote is in a few weeks from now, and BGR will bring everything about the conference as soon as Apple announces its new products and software updates.