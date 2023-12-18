With 2023 coming to an end, Apple fans are starting to wonder: When is Cupertino releasing Apple Vision Pro? While the company states that the spatial computer will arrive in “early 2024,” this could mean as late as April, and recent rumors have targeted March.

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, “early next year” could be as soon as the end of January or sometime in February. The journalist recently wrote that Apple plans to bring hundreds of retail employees to its headquarters in mid-January to teach them about the Vision Pro.

In this past week, Apple has also invited some media personalities to try the spatial video feature with their own videos. This feature’s review was positive. In addition, Mark Gurman says that the latest beta version of visionOS has a build number that “matches more closely with the numbers tied to production versions of operating systems.”

Although visionOS still lacks important Apple Vision Pro features, another hint that this device is launching rather sooner than later is that the “use of Vision Pros by engineers at company buildings and even at home has skyrocketed,” the journalist writes. “My understanding is that they’re testing a more recent iteration of the operating system than the beta version.”

With that in mind, we could see Apple Vision Pro launching in a few weeks from now. This device, which brings Apple to a new market for the first time in several years, won’t have the potential to bring more revenue to the company at this moment.

Since this device will be limited to the United States – and even US customers will have a hard time getting this device – the potential of Apple Vision Pro will still be limited for at least a year. In addition, a second generation could also take a few years to land, with reports saying it could be between 2026 and 2027.

We still have several questions about the Apple Vision Pro, but thankfully, they might be answered sooner rather than later.