Apple updates Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips

A year after announcing a brand new Mac product, Apple is now updating the Mac Studio with the M2 Max and the M2 Ultra chips. Interestingly enough, people expected the Cupertino firm to introduce the Mac Pro during the WWDC 2023 keynote, but Apple decided to update its Studio desktop instead.

With a similar look to the previous generation, the Mac Studio is 7.7 inches wide and 3.7 inches tall. The company wanted the computer to be able to fit underneath most monitors, including its Studio Display. Its thermal design features double-sided blowers carefully placed airflow channels, and over 4,000 perforations on the back and bottom of the machine.

The Mac Studio with M2 Max features two USB-C ports on the front, while the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra has two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple also put an SD card slot on the front of the machine. There is a wide range of ports on the back of the device as well: 4x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB-A ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and an audio jack.

The M2 Max offers a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU with support for up to 96GB of RAM, 25% faster than M1 Max. M2 Ultra, on the other hand, doubles these specs with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and up to 192GB of RAM. It can handle 22 streams of 8K resolution.

Mac Studio starts at $1,999 for the M2 Max model and $3,999 for the M2 Ultra model. Orders begin today.