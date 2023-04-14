Apple TV is rolling out multiview for Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’ve wanted to watch multiple sports games at the same time on your Apple TV, today might be an exciting day for you.

As reported by TechCrunch, the Apple TV 4K will finally start to offer a multiview experience that allows sports fans to watch multiple games at the same time. Unfortunately, the feature will be reserved for users running the latest beta version of tvOS 16.5.

Users participating in the Apple beta software program must have tvOS beta version 16.5, which can be downloaded by going to the Settings app and selecting “System,” “Software Updates” and then “Get Beta Updates.”

TechCrunch says that Apple is starting to test the feature on its Friday Night Baseball broadcasts on Friday, April 14th, and will do the same with MLS games that are part of the MLS Season Pass that Apple TV started offering this year. It’s still unclear when the feature will roll out to all users.

With the feature, users will be able to watch up to four games at the same time and move around to determine which games’ audio they want to listen to. According to the report, users will also be able to change the layout of the games.

The multi-viewing experience is customizable in many ways — so we’ve learned — and allows fans to move games around the screen, making one game larger than the others or choosing to watch either two or four evenly split screens. If a user wants one game to take up the majority of the screen, the other games are then stacked on the right.

Friday Night Baseball is included with Apple TV Plus, and MLS Season Pass is available as an additional streaming service exclusively on Apple TV. Speaking of tvOS 16.5, we’re only a couple of months away from Apple announcing tvOS 17 at WWDC.