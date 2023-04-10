Apple seeds iOS 16.5 beta 2 to developers, here’s what’s new

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

A couple of weeks after releasing iOS 16.5 beta 1 to all users, the company is seeding beta 2 to registered developers. After an interesting iOS 16.4 release late last month, Apple seems to be readying a mild update ahead of iOS 17 announcement in June.

Alongside this beta 2, the company is seeding the second test versions of watchOS 9.5, macOS 13.4, iPadOS 16.5, and tvOS 16.5. With the first beta, Apple added a few features for iOS 16.5 testers, such as:

My Sports tab: iOS 16.5 brings the highly-requested My Sports tab to Apple News. You can follow your favorite sports, teams, leagues, and athletes there. It’s also possible to access scores, schedules, and standings for the top professional and college leagues.

Siri improvements: While users can ask for quite some time for Siri to take a screenshot of the iPhone screen, iOS 16.5 makes it possible for the assistant to start a screen recording for the first time. Users must say, “Hey Siri, start screen recording,” and the screen recording will begin.

In addition to these two features, Apple is also working on bringing quad-box Picture-in-Picture to the Apple TV to give users the ability to have up to four sports streams at once. As of now, there are only code references, meaning this might not launch during the iOS 16.5 cycle.

With iOS 16.4, on the other hand, Apple added 20+ new emojis, web push notifications, 5G Standalone support, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts tweaks, Battery consumption resume, and Voice Isolation for Cellular calls.

BGR will let you know if we find new features in today’s beta of iOS 16.5, including possible new functions available with watchOS 9.5, macOS 13.4, iPadOS 16.5, and tvOS 16.5.