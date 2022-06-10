Apple rumored to launch 15-inch MacBook Air and 14-inch iPad Pro in 2023

Apple just unveiled the highly anticipated MacBook Air redesign at WWDC 2022, alongside the next-gen M2 System-on-Chip (SoC). The laptop will be available to buyers in the coming weeks, but that hardly puts an end to MacBook Air rumors. A brand new report claims Apple is already working on Macs and iPads in size options never seen before. The list includes a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 14-inch iPad Pro that will complement the existing sizes.

15-inch MacBook Air

The MacBook Air has never been available in a screen size larger than 13-inch. That’s a 13.3-inch display for the MacBook Airs that preceded the M2 model Apple unveiled.

Apple went with a notch display for the MacBook Air this year. As a result, the screen has a 13.6-inch diagonal, the largest ever on the Air series.

But next spring, Apple might unveil a 15-inch MacBook Air identical to the current 13.6-inch variant. The rumor comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, an Apple insider who is often right about the company’s unreleased devices.

Apple has considered a 15-inch MacBook Air for this year’s redesign reveal. But the company canned those plans to focus on the 13.6-inch model. The larger laptop should be a wider version of the 13.6-inch model and keep in place the new design.

While Gurman has been accurate plenty of times in the past, there’s no guarantee the 15-inch MacBook Air will see the light of day next year.

14-inch iPad Pro

The 15-inch laptop isn’t the only new screen size that Apple is considering for its computers. The same leaker said the company is also eying a larger iPad Pro next year. The new model will join the 11-inch and 12.9-inch product refreshes coming later this year. The tablet will take advantage of the new multitasking capabilities included in iPadOS 16.

Gurman did not specify the screen size of the larger iPad Pro, but that’s where Ross Young comes in. That’s another accurate Apple leaker, a display industry analyst who provided plenty of screen details about unreleased Apple products so far.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

He said on Twitter that Apple is developing a 14.1-inch iPad Pro that will feature a mini-LED screen and ProMotion. Young also noted that the larger tablet will launch in early 2023 in a best-case scenario.

The other new MacBooks

Getting back to Gurman’s new claims, the insider also offered additional details for other Macs that are currently in the making.

Joining the 15-inch MacBook Air might be a 12-inch laptop. The device might arrive at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. This would be Apple’s smallest laptop since the 12-inch MacBook the company discontinued in 2019.

The switch to M-series SoC would allow Apple to launch a better 12-inch notebook than the Intel-powered model. After all, the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models feature the M1 chip. A future 12-inch MacBook would be about the same size, although that’s just speculation.

Finally, Apple isn’t just updating the MacBook Air this year. Gurman says that Apple plans to unveil new high-end MacBook Pro models in late 2022. The laptop might hit stores in early 2023, running M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The latter will include a 12-core CPU and up to 38-core GPU. The current M1 Max features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.

Finally, Apple is also reportedly testing new Mac mini versions and a revamped Mac Pro. Unlike the 15-inch MacBook Air and 14-inch iPad Pro, there’s no launch date estimate for the desktops.

