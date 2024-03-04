Apple releases macOS 14.4 RC after M3 MacBook Air announcement

After announcing the new M3 MacBook Air this morning, Apple is now releasing macOS 14.4 RC. While macOS 14.3 was already a mild update, 14.4 doesn’t look much more than that. That said, Apple is pretty much adding small new features across the macOS 14.4 beta system.

For example, with macOS 14.2, Apple added support for multiple timers on macOS Sonoma. With macOS 14.4 RC, the company is expanding this feature with all ringtones currently available. Previously, only the classic tones were available.

For Apple Music, Books, and Podcasts apps, Apple switched the Listen Now tab to Home. Although there aren’t other changes, it’s interesting that Cupertino decided to make this move.

One of the most interesting macOS 14.4 RC features is Apple adding 108 new emojis in RC. Most of the figures are skin tone modifiers and gender variants. Still, the new emojis include a lime, shaking heads, a phoenix, and four new gender-neutral family emojis intended to be represented via silhouettes.

Apple is also aware of a bug that the Weather app might crash on launch on Intel Macs. The company is working on a fix, which means it’ll likely be fixed by the time Cupertino releases macOS 14.4 to all users.

With macOS 14.3, Apple added the following features:

Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs.

allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs. Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music.

can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music. Apple Care & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID.

Besides macOS 14.4 RC, Apple is also seeding the Release Candidate version of visionOS. BGR will let you know once we learn more about the features of this operating system update.