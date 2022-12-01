Apple raises visibility for World AIDS Day with (RED) products

To raise visibility for World AIDS Day, Apple is using its platform and services to highlight the ongoing effort to end HIV/AIDS and create opportunities for its customers to learn more, as well as offerings products that people can buy in Apple’s stores to help fight this disease.

Hundreds of Apple Store locations worldwide are marking the day with new windows and product displays, making it easy for customers to learn about (PRODUCT)RED and support the Global Fund with their holiday purchases.

On the App Store, customers can learn more about Preppy. This app helps people affected by HIV by making it easier to track PrEP (or pre-exposure prophylaxis) and maintain full and happy relationships. Users can effectively prevent infection by taking PrEP on a daily or occasional basis, and the app can assist them in keeping track of PrEP intake, entering PrEP checkups, adding information to a calendar, and storing test results.

According to Apple, since 2006, more than a quarter of a billion dollars in Apple-supported grants have helped provide care and support services for over 11 million people and distribute over 197 million HIV tests. Apple’s support has also helped over 5 million HIV-positive mothers prevent passing the virus on to their babies.

For this World AIDS Day, Apple is highlighting in its stores globally and on its website a wide range of (PRODUCT)RED gadgets that a portion of the proceeds purchase goes toward the fight to end AIDS.

These products include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone SE, and Apple Watch Series 8. A variety of (PRODUCT)RED accessories is also available, including the Silicone Case with MagSafe for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the Apple Watch Sport Loop, Sport Band, and Braided Solo Loop bands.

Over the past 16 years, Apple and its customers have been part of the global fight to end AIDS. Apple’s partnership with (RED) supports the Global Fund, which provides access to healthcare services to millions of individuals in communities most in need in sub-Saharan Africa — including critical work in rural communities, and support for pregnant women and their families. In the last three years, funding has also been used to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in these communities.

