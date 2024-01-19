Today, preorders for the Apple Vision Pro officially went live and, like any other completely new Apple product, quickly started to sell out all over the place. While it is still available on release day in some delivery locations and at some local Apple Stores, that isn’t likely to last long.

The Vision Pro is an engineering marvel, but up until now, Apple hasn’t shared a look at how they actually manufacture the headset. They’ve shared looks underneath the hood, of course, but not shown how it actually goes through the manufacturing process.

Thankfully, in celebration of preorder day, Apple has released a video called ‘Making Apple Vision Pro’ that shows exactly that. The company says that the video offers “A peek behind the scenes to see how we make Apple Vision Pro, our first spatial computer.” For anyone who finds how things are built interesting, this video is going to be for you. You can check it out below:

In addition to this “making of” video, preorder day turned out to be a treasure trove of new information about the Apple Vision Pro. The company finally detailed the weight, specs, and prices for the different storage configurations as well as revealing that AppleCare+ will cost owners a whopping $499. The company also started selling a bunch of accessories for the Apple Vision Pro including extra batteries for $199, a travel case for $199, and a battery holder from Belkin that runs $50.

If you missed any of the demo videos that Apple and tech reviewers have already released since the headset was originally announced back in June, the company has your back once again. Apple released a new walkthrough video of the Apple Vision Pro today, showing off someone experiencing the headset for the first time. While it is highly produced (of course), it does give an almost ten-minute deep dive into the experiences you can use the headset for, including the ever-enjoyable home theater experience.

“Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Users can turn any place into the best seat in the house, enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with lifelike prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the moon using Environments. It’s unlike anything users have ever seen before and we can’t wait for them to experience it for themselves.”

The Apple Vision Pro will officially launch on February 2nd. Since the headset is already selling out on Apple’s website, it’s likely that most people’s best shot at getting one on release day will be to wait outside of their local Apple Store and hope that the company is planning to have some additional stock handy for walk-in customers.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

For all of those who are planning to get the headset, happy preorder day!