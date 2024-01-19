It finally happened: the Vision Pro is available for preorder, and the spatial computer is selling fast. That means Apple has finally published all the Vision Pro information it left out from previous announcements. We know how much storage you can get on the Vision Pro, and how much it weighs, as its full specs have been revealed.

Also, yes, you can buy AppleCare Plus with Vision Pro. It’ll set you back an additional $499, but it might be a good idea.

Apple Vision Pro specs

Go to the Vision Pro’s preorder page, and you’ll see the available storage options and their prices:

256GB – $3,499

512GB – $3,699

1TB – $3,899

But Apple also set up the specs page for the spatial computer, which answers all our questions.

For example, the micro-OLED panels support refresh rates of 90Hz, 96Hz, and 100Hz.

The M2 chip features an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and 16GB of unified memory. The R1 chip supports 256GB/s memory bandwidth.

The spatial camera features 6.5 stereo megapixels with an 18mm, f/2.00 aperture.

Finally, the Vision Pro supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. As for the battery, you can use the device while the battery is charging. And you’ll be charging that battery after between 2 hours of general use or 2.5 hours of video playback.

Apple Vision Pro with Dual Loop Band. Image source: Apple Inc.

Vision Pro weight

We’ve long speculated about the Apple Vision Pro’s weight, with reports saying you should expect it to weigh about a pound. I figured out it’ll weigh about as much as a ski helmet and goggles combo, estimating a weight between 645g (1.4 pounds) and 836g (1.84 pounds). It turns out I wasn’t that far off.

Apple says the headset will weigh between 600-650g (21.2-22.9 ounces) depending on the Light Seal and headband configuration.

The battery will weigh 353g on its own, so about half of the Vision Pro’s weight.

Apple Vision Pro accessories and replacements Image source: Apple Inc.

What about AppleCare Plus?

I can’t order the Vision Pro since it’s not available in Europe. And, thanks to Apple’s preorder rules, I couldn’t get one from the US even if I wanted to. But I’d get AppleCare Plus. That’s an extra $499 on top of the $3,499, but you get unlimited repairs and a replacement while you wait for repairs. From Apple’s preorder page:

Unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection

Apple-certified service and support

Express Replacement Service: we’ll ship you a replacement so you don’t have to wait for a repair 24/7 priority access to Apple experts

The Vision Pro does ship with a Cover that can protect the outer glass when it’s not in use.

If you plan to travel with the Vision Pro, you might want to get a travel case. Apple sells one for $199, but you’ll probably find other choices soon. But the official Apple Vision Pro Travel Case comes with compartments for the battery, Zeiss Optical Inserts, the glass cover, and other accessories.

If you want spare batteries, they’ll cost $199 a pop, according to Apple’s accessories page.