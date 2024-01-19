Apple Vision Pro preorders: Everything you need to know

Almost a decade after Apple last entered a new product category with the Apple Watch, the company is now taking preorders for the Apple Vision Pro. Cupertino’s spatial computer starts at $3,499 and will be released in the US on February 2.

This guide includes everything you need to know about Apple Vision Pro preorders.

Where can I pre-order Apple Vision Pro?

Apple Vision Pro is only available to pre-order from Apple’s online store. You can’t find it in third-party sellers or even in physical Apple Stores just yet.

On February 2, the Apple Vision Pro will ship to people who pre-order it, and it will be available in physical Apple Stores in the US.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

What time do pre-orders open?

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders start at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET on January 19 at Apple’s online store.

How much does it cost? What comes in the box?

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 with 256GB of storage, the M2 chip, and 16GB of RAM. Apple also offers options for 512GB for $3,699 and 1TB for $3,899.

The Apple Vision Pro box comes with:

A Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them

Light Seal

Two Light Seal Cushions

An Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device

Polishing Cloth

Battery

USB-C Charge Cable

USB-C Power Adapter

How to order an Apple Vision Pro?

Image source: Apple Inc.

Once pre-order starts, users will need to do the following:

Make sure your Apple Store app is up to date: For the face scan (explained below), users will need the latest version of the Apple Store app, which became available on January 11.

For the face scan (explained below), users will need the latest version of the Apple Store app, which became available on January 11. Have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID nearby: Apple says that when you order Apple Vision Pro, you’ll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. This helps the company determine the right size Light Seal and headbands, which work together to give you a precise fit.

Apple says that when you order Apple Vision Pro, you’ll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. This helps the company determine the right size Light Seal and headbands, which work together to give you a precise fit. Have your vision prescription handy: This item is only necessary if you need a prescription. Apple writes: “Because Apple Vision Pro is designed to be worn without glasses, we’ve partnered with ZEISS to create custom optical inserts that accommodate most prescriptions. When you order, we’ll ask a few quick questions to find out if you need optical inserts. If you do, you’ll upload a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye-care professional after checkout.”

When does the Vision Pro start shipping?

Apple says this device will be available in physical Apple Stores in the US on February 2, a Friday, which means users who pre-order this spatial computer should start receiving the device on that day.

A few lucky customers might get it a few days earlier, though.

Why should I buy this spatial computer?

Image source: Apple Inc.

It’s the first new product category Apple has entered in almost ten years. The company says Apple Vision Pro is focused on productivity, entertainment, and gaming.

An infinite canvas for productivity : With productivity and collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, apps from Microsoft 365, and Slack, Apple Vision Pro is a productivity tool for everyday tasks. Apps can appear side by side at any scale for incredible multitasking, and with support for Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, users can create the perfect workspace. With Mac Virtual Display, users can even bring the powerful capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro, creating an enormous, private, and portable 4K display, ideal for pro workflows.

: With productivity and collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, apps from Microsoft 365, and Slack, Apple Vision Pro is a productivity tool for everyday tasks. Apps can appear side by side at any scale for incredible multitasking, and with support for Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, users can create the perfect workspace. With Mac Virtual Display, users can even bring the powerful capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro, creating an enormous, private, and portable 4K display, ideal for pro workflows. The ultimate entertainment experience : Apple Vision Pro features ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, enabling users to watch movies and TV shows from Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, and other services on a screen that feels 100 feet wide with support for HDR content. Within the Apple TV app, users can access more than 150 3D titles with depth wherever they are. Vision Pro also introduces Apple Immersive Video, a new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that puts users inside the action with 180-degree, three-dimensional 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Users can also enjoy new interactive experiences like Encounter Dinosaurs.

: Apple Vision Pro features ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, enabling users to watch movies and TV shows from Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, and other services on a screen that feels 100 feet wide with support for HDR content. Within the Apple TV app, users can access more than 150 3D titles with depth wherever they are. Vision Pro also introduces Apple Immersive Video, a new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that puts users inside the action with 180-degree, three-dimensional 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Users can also enjoy new interactive experiences like Encounter Dinosaurs. New gaming experiences: Players can access games on the App Store, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade. Hit games like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team can be played on a screen as large as they want with incredible audio and support for popular game controllers. New spatial games, including Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja, take advantage of the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to transform the space around players, offering unique and engaging gameplay experiences.

Can I add AppleCare to this device?

Of course, you can. AppleCare+ costs $499.

Is there any accessory available?

Image source: Apple Inc.

If you plan to buy an Apple Vision Pro, you should consider ordering AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. A new codec lets these earbuds stream lossless audio via Bluetooth. If you want the best audio experience on this spatial computer, you need Apple’s latest AirPods model.

In addition, Apple offers an Apple Vision Pro Travel case for $199 and a Belkin Battery Holder for $49.95. You can learn more about all the accessories here.

I’m an international buyer, will the Apple Vision Pro work?

Apple says that a US Apple ID is required for Apple Vision Pro to work. Here’s what you need to know: