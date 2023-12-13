Apple now sells a standalone USB-C case for AirPods Pro 2 for $99

If you’re disappointed about Apple releasing the second generation AirPods Pro with USB-C just after you bought the Lightning version, we’ve got good news. You can now make the switch by buying Apple’s new standalone MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C).

As spotted by The Verge, Apple just started selling the charging case by itself, which means you can pair your current AirPods Pro 2 with this new case.

In addition to the perks you already know and love — the U1 chip with Precision Find, the ability to play a sound from the built-in speaker, and the option to attach a lanyard loop to a backpack or handbag — the new MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) for AirPods Pro 2 has an exclusive iP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance certificate.

Unfortunately, even if you buy this $99 accessory, you won’t get another feature that’s available for the full USB-C AirPods Pro 2 model, which is Lossless Bluetooth quality when paired with the Apple Vision Pro. This upcoming feature won’t be available for the current Lightning model, as it only supports 2.4 GHz frequency.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In iOS 17, Apple added several new features for AirPods Pro 2 users (Lightning and USB-C):

Adaptive Audio: AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners can use Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. With this update, the earbuds will offer Adaptive Audio, which Apple says “dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation together based on the conditions of a user’s environment to deliver the best experience at the moment.”

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners can use Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. With this update, the earbuds will offer Adaptive Audio, which Apple says “dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation together based on the conditions of a user’s environment to deliver the best experience at the moment.” Conversation Awareness : Another feature that comes alongside Adaptative Audio is conversation awareness. People can easily start a conversation while listening to a song. This function reduces background noise and amplifies the voice of the person in front of you.

: Another feature that comes alongside Adaptative Audio is conversation awareness. People can easily start a conversation while listening to a song. This function reduces background noise and amplifies the voice of the person in front of you. Mute or unmute: When on a phone call, pressing the stern sensor of your earbuds will mute/unmute your voice. Previously, pressing the stern would hang up the call.

When on a phone call, pressing the stern sensor of your earbuds will mute/unmute your voice. Previously, pressing the stern would hang up the call. Automatic Switching: This is one of the OG features of AirPods, and Apple says it’s going to be improved with AirPods Pro 2 running the upcoming firmware. The company states that the “connection time between a user’s Apple devices is significantly faster and more reliable.”

This is one of the OG features of AirPods, and Apple says it’s going to be improved with AirPods Pro 2 running the upcoming firmware. The company states that the “connection time between a user’s Apple devices is significantly faster and more reliable.” Personalized Volume: This feature relies on machine learning so your AirPods can “understand conditions and listening preferences over time to automatically fine-tune the media experience” and protect your ears in the long run.

You can buy Apple’s USB-C MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro 2 from the Apple Store.