With tvOS 17.2 RC, Apple is finally killing the iTunes Movies app. This change comes after the company started testing a revamped TV app early last month. When you open the iTunes Movies app, Apple TV users are greeted with a new screen that tells them, “iTunes Movies and Your Purchases Have Moved.” With that, users can go to the store or see their purchases by returning to the TV app.

This movement was already expected. Before tvOS 17.2 beta 1, Bloomberg reported Apple was planning a major overhaul to its TV app, which would ultimately include killing the iTunes Movies app and focusing everything on the Apple TV brand instead.

On the TV app on tvOS 17.2, Apple has a new sidebar menu showing everything related to Apple, such as TV+, MLS Season Pass, Store, and Library, in addition to the user’s channels and apps.

When selecting the Apple TV+ section, you’ll discover everything related to Apple’s own streaming service. For the Library, for example, you’ll get all the movies you have purchased and the same filters as before, such as “4K HDR,” genres, and more.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

What’s interesting with this change is that you can now quickly access channels and apps. Previously, you could find TV shows and movies from third-party apps, but this is the first time Apple has made it so much easier to discover everything users are watching on other platforms.

With tvOS 17.2 beta, you still get a similar interface for the Store section on the Apple TV app. You can find the Top Movies Chart, options rated by genre and purchases, and more.

With the iTunes Movies now being phased out, Apple is slowly but steadily killing its once notorious iTunes brand.

We’ll let you know if we discover anything new in the latest Release Candidate versions.