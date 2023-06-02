Apple job listing seeks generative AI experts, possibly related to Reality Pro headset

We’re three days away from the WWDC keynote. With the possible announcement of the Reality Pro headset, we have yet another hint at this upcoming device. This time, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman notes a job listing posted by Apple. The company is seeking people interested in “Conversational and Generative AI,” and it seems to imply there will be an on-device way to create AR/VR apps on the headset.

Here’s how the position is described: “Apple’s Learning Technology Group is looking for Machine-Learning engineers with a background and/or interest in Conversational and Generative AI. You will be leveraging innovative models to build applications on top of Apple’s most advanced technologies while developing your expertise in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR).”

Interestingly enough, this position corroborates two different rumors: one is a ChatGPT-like Siri, since this is what conversational and generative AI is all about, and the other one regards the Reality Pro headset, which could finally be introduced during the WWDC 2023 keynote.

A ChatGPT approach was reported by The New York Times last month. The publication said Apple engineers are testing “language-generating concepts,” although it has been proved more challenging than anticipated due to Siri’s foundation.

Luckily, we could hear more about both these takes on Monday, as Apple could preview an improved Siri that could understand the context of a conversation in addition to the Mixed Reality headset.

In addition, The Information said by the beginning of the year that Apple wants people to create their own apps on the headset using Siri – and the job listing fits perfectly with that report.

The Reality Pro device is expected to cost around $3,000. Featuring an innovative three-display configuration with two 4K microLED panels, it will be able to switch between AR and VR modes. It will have premium materials from the AirPods Max in what looks like ski goggles.