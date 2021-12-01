Apple is working on a revolutionary universal charger

Despite the death of AirPower, work on Apple’s universal charger is reportedly still ongoing.

Back in 2017, Apple announced AirPower, a new charging accessory that would be able to charge multiple devices at once. The product never launched, though, and Apple finally canceled it in 2019. Despite that cancellation, new reports from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg suggest that Apple is still working on a universal charger.

An Apple universal charger is still in the works

Gurman touches on the future of multi-device charging in his latest Power On newsletter. According to the new report, Apple still intends to deliver a multi-device charger capable of charging the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.

It’s not surprising to hear that Apple is continuing to work on this kind of accessory. Devices capable of charging multiple devices at once have become quite popular in recent years. This is especially true for people who spent a lot of time on multiple devices that need to be charged each day. By bringing all of that into one spot, Apple would be providing a much-wanted service to its customers.

Despite canceling AirPower in 2019, Apple has continued to work on new charging options for its consumers. The most recent release was the introduction of MagSafe charging for the iPhone and AirPods. It works by connecting to MagSafe sensors situated in the back of newer iPhones and allows you to charge wirelessly. If Gurman’s reports are correct, Apple could expand on that idea to create a universal charger.

The future of wireless charging is long-range

A closer look at Wireless Air Charging Working on or off axis with the charger, you can charge up and use the smartphone at the same time without being tethered to a charging stand or cable! 🚫 🔌 #MWC21 #OPPOxMWC21 pic.twitter.com/9iiunPBzPs — OPPO (@oppo) February 23, 2021

Gurman also says that Apple is working on ways to rely less on contact-based methods to charge its devices. In the newsletter, he says that Apple is working to create short and long-distance wireless charging devices.

Wireless charging has been making a lot of strides as of late. A lot of companies are focused on providing more long-range options. Earlier this year, Motorola shared its plans to introduce wireless charging that works throughout an entire room. It also demoed a wireless charger that works from 40-inches away.

Oppo has also demoed similar tech, which charges a phone at up to four inches away. On the other hand, Xiaomi, a leader in smartphone innovation, has also unveiled its Mi Air Charge tech. This tech works across an entire room, but it requires a bulky charging device that beams waves to compatible devices.

It is surprising to hear that Apple is working on something similar. For now, though, we’ll have to wait and see if Apple announces anything new in the future.