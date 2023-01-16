Apple celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day on its homepage

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day, Apple is highlighting on its online store photography of Martin Luther with a quote from a speech he gave in 1967 about the need to speak up against the Vietnam War.

“This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”

In addition, the company links to a free copy of Dr. Martin Luther’s book Strive Toward Freedom that you can redeem on Apple Books. You’ll also find the full excerpt of the quote Apple has highlighted in the book.

“A solution of the present crisis will not take place unless men and women work for it. Human progress is neither auomatic nor inevitable. Even a superficial look at history reveals that no social advance rolls in on the wheels of inevitability. Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals. Without persistent effort, time itself becomes an ally of the insurgent and primitive forces of irrational emotionalism and social destruction. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a tie for vigorous and positive action.”

Although this speech was made in 1967, it’s still as relevant as it was almost 50 years ago. Apple usually celebrates important dates or figures on its main webpage.

More recently, the company added a soccer ball and crown emoji in the Brazilian store to celebrate Pelé’s life. In the UK store, the Cupertino firm also added a photo of Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate her life and reign just after she passed.

Apple has celebrated Martin Luther King’s life yearly, mainly because the company identifies its principles with King’s to bring inclusion and an equal life to all.

You can see Apple’s tribute on its homepage here.