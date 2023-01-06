Apple Card offers yearly WSJ subscription to lure new customers

The US-only Apple Card is holding an offering for new customers. From today until the end of January, those who apply for an Apple Card account will get a $5 Daily Cash to cover the subscription costs to WSJ Digital for one year plus additional fees.

The offering is not valid for current Apple Card holders. Those who successfully apply and have a card approved have 60 days to subscribe to WSJ Digital and get their $5 cash back. Here’s the e-mail Apple has sent announcing this promotion:

Get a new Apple Card by 1/31 through the link below, and earn $5 Daily Cash to cover a year free of WSJ Digital when you subscribe within 60 days. Apple Card unlimited Daily Cash back on every purchase, every day. Apply in as little as a minute and see your credit limit and interest rate offer – all without impact to your credit score.

Users must apply for an Apple Card through this specific webpage to get the $5 Daily Cash.

Last October, the Cupertino firm announced a new savings account for Daily Cash. Without fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance required, users can spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly from Wallet.

“Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Savings delivers even more value to users’ favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while offering another easy-to-use tool designed to help users lead healthier financial lives.”

Once users set up their Savings account, all future Daily Cash received will be automatically deposited into it, or they can continue to have it added to an Apple Cash card in Wallet. Users can change their Daily Cash destination at any time.

Apple even says users can deposit additional funds into their savings account through a linked bank account or from their Apple Cash balance.