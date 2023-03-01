Apple boosts trade-in values for old iPhone Pro and Mac models

After decreasing twice the trade-in value for old iPhone models, Apple is finally giving them a little boost. The last time the Cupertino firm adjusted the iPhone trade-in value was at the end of January. Now, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is giving around $30 more for old iPhone models when you’re trading in for a new one.

Here is the iPhones Apple has offered a price boost:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $600 (Up from $570)

iPhone 13 Pro: $500 (Up from $470)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $420 (Up from $400)

All the other models are still worth the same. That said, even these iPhones that got a price hike are still worth $50 less than what they did in November of last year.

Apple upped iPhone trade-in values after reducing them in January. An iPhone 13 Pro Max is now worth $600, up from $570 and an iPhone 13 Pro is worth $500, up from $470. But those values are still down considerably from last year. pic.twitter.com/gJJnHuPhC9 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 1, 2023

Another Apple product that got a better trade-in value is the Mac, as the company now accounts for the M1 models as trade-in options.

MacBook Pro: $730 (vs. $670)

MacBook Air: $515 (vs. $460)

MacBook: $125 (vs. $110)

iMac: Up to $570 (vs. $530)

Mac mini: $375 (vs. $340)

Unfortunately, the iMac Pro is now worth less than the last time, $570 vs. $600. The Mac Pro, which is due to get a new version soon, is still worth up to $1,250. Last but not least, Apple corrected the Apple Watch values, and now their trade-in value is back at the same amount from November (around $5 more).

The reason why Apple changed the trade-in value for iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch models are probably to help the company boost sales. After issues with the supply chain just before the holidays, the company is perhaps expecting to sell better.

You can check the full list of trade-in values on Apple’s website. If you have an old iPhone, Apple Watch, or Mac, and are willing to trade it for a new model, maybe this is the best time to do it with Apple. That said, a third-party reseller might give you more money.