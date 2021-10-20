Apple’s AR headset release date was just delayed, top insider says

Apple’s augmented reality headset was reportedly expected to launch in the second quarter of 2022, however, a note to investors from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed an updated prediction for when production on the headset will begin.

According to Kuo’s note, the production of Apple’s augmented reality head mounted display (HMD) will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. The move is to give Apple time to iron out any kinks when it comes to the device’s design. Kuo also noted that Apple is most likely continuing to test various design solutions to help ensure comfort and usability.

“The AR/MR HMD requires much more industrial design requirements than smartphones because the comfort of wearing them involves so many design details. Therefore, we believe Apple continues to test the best industrial design solutions so far,” Kuo wrote in a note to investors seen by AppleInsider.

Apple AR headset delayed

The most recent news is interesting considering previous reports and predictions. Past reports said that the augmented reality headset would launch commercially in the second quarter of 2022. With production slated to begin during the fourth quarter, it’s unclear when consumers can expect an Apple AR headset to launch. As of this moment, we haven’t even seen an official render or piece of artwork for the upcoming headset.

Apple’s fourth quarter tends to come to a close around the end of October. Last year it reported earnings on October 29 and plans to do the same in 2021. As such, it’s possible we could see production beginning on the AR headset this time next year.

Augmenting focus

Kuo also predicts that Apple’s AR headset will break from the standards set by headsets like Sony and Facebook. Popular VR headsets like Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR have focused on gaming and media. Instead of focusing solely on gaming and entertainment, Apple is looking to make its augmented reality headset a multi-use device.

Kuo says it’s important for Apple to deliver an ecosystem that supports gaming, entertainment, and other AR platforms. These additional options could include social media, communication, and productivity apps.

Apple is also reportedly working on multiple HMDs at this time. One headset will act as a VR-style visor with 8K displays and support for LiDAR which will offer pass-through video, according to reports. Apple is also working on the rumored “Apple Glass” headset. Reports indicate the headset will look similar to normal glasses with AR components built in. The company is also believed to be working on a VR headset that will need to be tethered to the iPhone.