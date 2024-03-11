2 reasons why Apple fans should upgrade to AirPods Pro 2

I don’t go anywhere without my AirPods Pro 2. Since the day I got them, I’ve been impressed with the sound quality and the noise cancelling tech. Of course, I’m also a huge fan of how well Apple’s earphones integrate with my iPhone and Mac. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 aren’t perfect though, and the biggest flaw is probably the price tag. I paid $249 for mine, which is a lot of money to spend to upgrade your wireless earbuds.

In this post, I’m going to give two reasons why today is the perfect day to upgrade to AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. First, I’ll explain what makes them so great. And second, I’ll tell you about a sale that lets you pick up a pair at the lowest price ever.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Most reviewers agree that Apple’s newest AirPods Pro model is the best in its class. BGR explained all the reasons why in our AirPods Pro 2 review.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

First and foremost, the new Apple H2 chip offers all-around improvements that are immediately obvious. Compared to the 1st-generation AirPods Pro, the newer AirPods Pro 2 model has better sound quality and better active noise cancelling tech. According to Apple, noise cancellation performance is two times better on the 2nd-generation model.

Sound quality is obviously the top priority when it comes to high-end earphones like AirPods Pro, But there’s another upgrade that I personally appreciate just as much. Swiping on the stems of the newer AirPods Pro 2 adjusts the volume up or down. That’s a feature that was sorely lacking in the original model.

Other upgrades on the AirPods Pro 2 include longer battery life, a new charging case with built-in Find My support, and support for Apple Watch chargers in addition to regular Qi wireless chargers and Apple’s MagSafe charger.

Available on Amazon

Despite all those big upgrades, Apple kept the price of AirPods Pro 2 at $249 — even after the company upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with a new USB-C charging case and better water resistance. That’s more than fair, but you can save some money thanks to the current sale.

Instead of paying $249, which is how much I paid for my AirPods Pro 2, they’re discounted to $189. As I mentioned earlier, that matches the lowest price ever for this model.

There are a few other AirPods deals available today as well, and you can read all about them in our guide.