App Store, Maps, and other services to stop working on these Apple devices

Apple is readying an important change in how it handles updates and support, as it could stop offering the App Store, Apple Maps, and other online services for users running iOS 11, macOS 10, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11.

If users can no longer update to more recent software versions, they will pretty much lose support for all their devices – except for iCloud access. The information comes from reliable leaker Stella Fudge, which in the past, correctly shared photos of the AirPods Max, AirTags, and more.

According to her, Apple will start notifying users about the upcoming limitation and updating their devices if possible, as it’s shutting down these services for older products in May.

What backs up this leak is a support article published by Apple last month (via MacRumors) that says the company could drop support for Apple Services for older software versions. The company writes:

Some older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps. Update your software to the latest available version to continue using these services.

That said, these are the software versions that will lose support for Apple services in the coming weeks:

iOS 11-11.2.6

macOS 10.13-10.13.3

watchOS 4-4.2.3

tvOS 11-11.2.6

As of now, it’s still unclear why Apple could make this change. For example, you can still use services like iMessage or FaceTime if you have a really old iPhone. Although new features aren’t supported in an iPhone 3GS or 4, Apple has never taken their original capabilities.

This raises the question that the company could be planning a major upgrade that would break support for some old software – it could even be related to the upcoming Mixed Reality headset. That said, most users shouldn’t worry about that, as, according to Apple, only 8% of iOS devices still run software prior to iOS 15.

BGR will let you know once Apple starts rolling out these changes regarding its software and services.