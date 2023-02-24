Apple’s 2nd-gen mixed reality headset lineup will include high-end and low-end versions

Apple’s first Mixed-Reality headset hasn’t even been announced yet, and today, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is readying not one but two different Mixed Reality headsets for its upcoming second generation.

This analysis comes a day after Nikkei Asia reported that Foxconn is already working on a low-end second-generation of this product. Now, according to Kuo, Apple is developing two different headsets for the next iteration: a high-end and a low-end model.

Apple’s second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models. The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively. The current launch schedule for both models will likely be in 2025.

Ming-Chi Kuo believes Pegatron will transfer the AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict, a joint venture between Luxshare ICT and Pegatron, in the first half of 2023. That said, Luxshare ICT will take over this product’s subsequent design and production.

The analyst says the shipments of Apple’s first-generation mixed-reality headset, likely to be called Reality Pro, are “extremely low,” making it difficult for Luxshare to profit from this investment in the short term. The company’s growth will solely depend on Apple’s orders for 2023 and 2024.

Currently, it’s expected that this Mixed Reality headset will cost at least $3,000. While a second generation was expected to make this device cheaper, Kuo says that Apple will just differentiate this product by offering a high-end and a low-end model, meaning those who want the best technology available will have to keep paying a way higher price.

As Apple could announce this product during the WWDC 2023 keynote, it’s interesting to note that Apple might launch a new generation every 18 months, as these two new models are expected for 2025. If that’s the case, Apple will do the same as it does with the high-end MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models.

