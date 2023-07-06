Another new report says iPhone 15 Pro Max is getting a big price hike

In two months, Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series. While the regular versions are expected to cost less than the current generation, the Pro models were expected to have a price increase. Now, analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities (via MacRumors) says for the first time that he believes explicitly the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a price hike.

Although he doesn’t say how much the iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost, there are a few reasons behind this possible price increase. For example, this model is reportedly the only one to get a periscope lens, offering 5x or 6x optical zoom. In addition, there are rumors regarding a new titanium frame for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could – or could not – be available to the smaller iPhone Pro version as well.

Combining this with the upcoming A17 Bionic chip with a 3nm technology process, other upgrades to the camera, and an upgraded LiDAR sensor, it’s possible that Apple would increase the price for the Pro models – or, more specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This could also make the “transition” from a Pro Max to an Ultra model more seamless, as there are reports that Apple plans to rebrand the 2024 iPhone Pro Max to Ultra.

Previously, Jeff Pu said the iPhone 15 would enter mass production by August, which aligns with what Apple currently does. In addition, the analyst says Apple will be able to produce 84 million units for the second half of 2023 – with a particular focus on the iPhone Por models.

Will the regular iPhone 15 models be good enough?

While 2023 sounds like a good year for the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple is also reportedly boosting the features available with the regular iPhone 15 versions. For example, the two models will get the Dynamic Island cutout. Even though ProMotion and the Always-On Display will continually be exclusive to the Pro versions, all iPhone 15 users will be able to take advantage of Dynamic Island gimmicks.

Besides this new design, Apple plans to add a matte finish to the back of these iPhones. The primary camera would be upgraded to a 48MP sensor, featuring 2022’s A16 Bionic chip.

In addition, all four iPhone 15 models will replace the Lightning port with a USB-C one.

BGR gathered everything you need to know about this upcoming smartphone below.